  • Friday 6th March 2020
‘No case of coronavirus infection in Nepal’

  • Published on: March 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 March : The Government has made it clear that Nepal has so far no case of coronavirus infection. According to Ministry of  Communications and Information Technology, even those suspected of the coronavirus tested negative. Government has paid adequate attention to screening those arriving Nepal via air route and taken to quarantine in case of suspicion.On-arrival visa has been cancelled. So far, as many as 37 team teams were mobilized at Nepal-India borders frequented by the people. Even a high level committee formed  under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister to look into ways and measures to control the virus is actively working. The Government has also stated that monitoring would be made more effective to avoid artificial shortage of goods, and availability of important medicines would be ensured and severe action will be taken against those who hoard commodities of daily use for commercial purpose.  The Ministry of Health and Population in coordination with other concerned authorities is working in a systematic manner to control the spread of the deadly virus. It has attached top priority  to guarantee the adequacy of medicines and medical tools. 

