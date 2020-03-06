PM Oli recovering his health significantly

Kathmandu, 6 March: Significant improvement has been witnessed in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health after kidney transplant operation.

He has started to consume liquid foods from Thursday.

Prof Dr Premkrishna Khadka informed that PM Oli has started to eat liquid foods as his health indicators are normal. Doctors have expected that Oli can be discharged from hospital within a week.

Indian kidney surgeons and nephrologists Prof Dr Aananta and Dr Dinesh Khullar, who were invited Kathmandu to take part at the kidney transplant surgery of Oli, have returned Delhi after successful surgery.

Dr Annanta had conducted Oli’s first kidney transplant operation in Delhi 13 years ago, reports Annapurna Post daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service