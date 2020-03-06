  • Friday 6th March 2020
People's Review

Prime Minister started to walk, eat solid food

  Published on: March 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 March: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has started to walk from today. In the third day of kidney transplant operation, PM Oli was asked to walk. Accordingly, he has been allowed to eat solid food.

    At the press conference organised this afternoon, executive director of the TU Teaching Hospital Prof Dr Premkrishna Khadga informed that PM’s health reports are normal and recovering his health.

    Accordingly, kidney donor Sameekchya Shangraula’s health is normal and she is also recovering.

