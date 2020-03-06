Proposal of urgent public importance presented in parliament

Kathmandu, 6 March : A proposal of urgent public importance in regard with the sensitiveness of Covid-19 has been presented in the House of Representatives. Nepali Congress lawmaker Gagan Thapa presented the proposal to inform the House of measures taken so far to prevent the infection risk and preparedness. The proposal has been backed by 49 lawmakers.

The proposal states that Nepal remained in the 15th position in terms of the virus risk infection, but the prevention measures were not adequate and the government forming a high-level coordination committee towards that end deserved admiration.The proposal seeks the flow of right information about the virus among the masses, and for the proper management of Nepalis outside the country and those tourists entering into Nepali territory.

People’s News Monitoring Service