‘There is adequate stock of medicines to last for over three months’

    • Kathmandu, 6 March : The Association of Pharmaceutical Producers of Nepal (APPON) has assured that there will not be shortage of medicines  as there is adequate stock of medicines to last for three months. Organising a press conference APPON said this at a time when rumor has spread that there would be medicine shortage in Nepal after India stopped exporting 25 productions and raw materials to Nepal following the impact of coronavirus spreading across the world. here today, APPON shared information that there is stock of medicines, raw materials as well as other materials required for medicines for more than three months.

    APPON has stated that although the raw materials of medicine are being imported, the country did not face shortage of medicines even in natural disaster like the earthquake and the blockade. It has clarified that APPON was always ready and capable to provide medicines to every Nepalis in easy and smooth manner.A total of 62 pharmaceutical companies producing allopathic medicine are now in operation in Nepal and other 42 new pharmaceutical industries are under construction. Nepal is self-dependent on 45 per cent of medicine and it imports the remaining amount of medicines from different countries.

