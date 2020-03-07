75 percent decline on youths going abroad for employment

Kathmandu, 7 March: The number Nepali youths going abroad for foreign employment has declined by 75 percent due to the coronavirus terror.

As around 80 nations have been affected from coronavirus, it has created terror among the Nepali youths as well.

This is the first time of landslide decline on youths going for foreign employment. Even during the devastating earthquake, the number of Nepali youths going for foreign employment was not declined, reports Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service