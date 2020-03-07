  • Saturday 7th March 2020
People's Review

75 percent decline on youths going abroad for employment

  • Published on: March 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 March: The number Nepali youths going abroad for foreign employment has declined by 75 percent due to the coronavirus terror.

    As around 80 nations have been affected from coronavirus, it has created terror among the Nepali youths as well.

    This is the first time of landslide decline on youths going for foreign employment. Even during the devastating earthquake, the number of Nepali youths going for foreign employment was not declined, reports Nagarik daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    75 percent decline on youths going abroad for employment
    75 percent decline on youths going abroad for employment
    ‘There is adequate stock of medicines to last for over three months’
    ‘There is adequate stock of medicines to last for over three months’
    COVID-19 threat: World Cup , Asian Cup Qualifier games suspended
    COVID-19 threat: World Cup , Asian Cup Qualifier games suspended
    Proposal of urgent public importance presented in parliament
    Proposal of urgent public importance presented in parliament
    NAFA vice chancellor bereaved of wife
    NAFA vice chancellor bereaved of wife
    Prime Minister started to walk, eat solid food
    Prime Minister started to walk, eat solid food
    Airlines operators under pressure to cut down expenditure due to coronavirus epidemic
    Airlines operators under pressure to cut down expenditure due to coronavirus epidemic
    Indushankar Sugar Mill makes pays to sugarcane farmers
    Indushankar Sugar Mill makes pays to sugarcane farmers
    Nepali Congress to launch public awareness drive on COVID-19
    Nepali Congress to launch public awareness drive on COVID-19
    ‘No case of coronavirus infection in Nepal’
    ‘No case of coronavirus infection in Nepal’

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology