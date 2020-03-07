Ambassador Hotel marks 42nd anniversary

Kathmandu, 7 March : The Ambassador Hotel established by tourism entrepreneur Karna and Yogendra Shakya’s father Basanta Bahadur Shakya has entered into 42 years of operation. On the occasion of 42nd anniversary, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has said private sectors should play leading role for country’s economic development. Bhattarai suggested the private sectors to unite for ensuring wave of economic development. “Tourism industry helps direct country towards economic prosperity,” Bhattarai argued, adding that quality service delivery is another need. He urged the private sectors to expand investment in productive industries too.

Hotel chairman Yogendra Shakya reminded that the hotel commenced its service with four rooms was transformed into the present star hotel, thereby contributing to tourism development and promotion, facing several ups and downs.

People’s News Monitoring Service