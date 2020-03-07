CAAN rules out halting internationl flights

Kathmandu, 7 March : The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has clarified that it was not necessary to halt international flights in the country at the moment merely because of the fear about the spread of coronavirus. Nepal has to follow the global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, that is not obligatory to a sovereign country. Nepal can take appropriate decision on its own as and when neede.

“Since the Government has already issued travel advisory. It is enough and flights must not be halted. Even ICAO and WHO have not said anything to suspend the flights. Time has not come to cease international flights,” states CAAN. Currently, 29 air companies including three Nepali have been operating international flights. Himalaya Airlines has so far cancelled its 15 flights to China. The national flag- carrier, Nepal Airlines, has however continued its regular flights.

People’s News Monitoring Service