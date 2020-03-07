  • Saturday 7th March 2020
People's Review

Chinese President Xi extends sincere solicitude to PM Oli

  • Published on: March 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu,  7 March : President of People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, has wished Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who recently went a kidney transplant, an early recovery.The Chinese President in his message to Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chair Oli stated that he noticed that latter just had a kidney transplant surgery and he, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, would like to extend sincere solicitude to Prime Minister Oli and wish him an early recovery.

    “I am willing to work together with you to lead the relations between the Parties and the countries to keep moving forward, deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and bring more benefits to both peoples,” the message further reads.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    CAAN rules out halting internationl flights
    CAAN rules out halting internationl flights
    Gold goes glittering again
    Gold goes glittering again
    NIBL takes precautonary measures
    NIBL takes precautonary measures
    Chinese President Xi extends sincere solicitude to PM Oli
    Chinese President Xi extends sincere solicitude to PM Oli
    Ambassador Hotel marks 42nd anniversary
    Ambassador Hotel marks 42nd anniversary
    Domestic airlines face loss worth Rs 4 B
    Domestic airlines face loss worth Rs 4 B
    China may bring anti-coronavirus vaccine by next month
    China may bring anti-coronavirus vaccine by next month
    75 percent decline on youths going abroad for employment
    75 percent decline on youths going abroad for employment
    ‘There is adequate stock of medicines to last for over three months’
    ‘There is adequate stock of medicines to last for over three months’
    COVID-19 threat: World Cup , Asian Cup Qualifier games suspended
    COVID-19 threat: World Cup , Asian Cup Qualifier games suspended

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology