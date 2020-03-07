Chinese President Xi extends sincere solicitude to PM Oli

Kathmandu, 7 March : President of People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, has wished Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who recently went a kidney transplant, an early recovery.The Chinese President in his message to Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chair Oli stated that he noticed that latter just had a kidney transplant surgery and he, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, would like to extend sincere solicitude to Prime Minister Oli and wish him an early recovery.

“I am willing to work together with you to lead the relations between the Parties and the countries to keep moving forward, deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and bring more benefits to both peoples,” the message further reads.

People’s News Monitoring Service