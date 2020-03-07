  • Saturday 7th March 2020
People's Review

Domestic airlines face loss worth Rs 4 B

  • Published on: March 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 March: Airlines operating domestic flights have already faced loss worth four billion rupees due to decline on tourists visiting Nepal.

    Airlines Operators’ Association has informed that the airlines companies operating domestic flights have been seriously affected due to decline of tourists by 40 percent.

    After WHO enlisted Nepal as the country having high risk of coronavirus outbreak, foreign tourists are worried to travel Nepal, Annapurna Post daily reports.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

