  • Saturday 7th March 2020
Gold goes glittering again

  • Published on: March 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 March : As panic related to the spread of the coronavirus is attracting investors toward gold and the domestic market is facing a price hike of gold,the precious yellow metal has set several historic records in the country. From the festive season to wedding season, the high rate of gold price has hit the bullion market. According to Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, gold price — which had reached a historic record of Rs 80,700 per tola on Thursday — surged by Rs 1,800  a tola to a fresh all-time high of Rs 82,500 per tola on Friday. Bullion market analysts state that  gold price is unlikely to go down any time soon.

