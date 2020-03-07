Lalita Niwas land grab scam : Special Court issues summon notices

Kathmandu, 7 March: The Special Court has issued summon notices to Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, former Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Deep Basnyat, proprietor of Bhatbhateni Supermarket Min Bahadur Gurung and Non-Resident Nepalese Association and other 74 individuals in Lalita Niwas land grab scam.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority had filed a case against 110 people in the controversial land grab scam while 65 persons and organizations were named defendants to regain the land.

People’s News Monitoring Service