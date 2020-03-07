Parliament removes Kalapani issue from its agenda

Kathmandu, 7 March : The Federal Parliament has removed a resolve determination resolution from its agenda relating to Kalapani. Member of House of Representative of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Khagraj Adhikari was to table a resolve determination resolution in the House of Representatives Meeting yesterday demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian Army from Kalapani.

According to a proposed agenda for the House of Representatives for Friday prepared for the same day showed that the resolution would be supported by NCP Member Ram Kumar Jhankri. Although the resolution had legislature meaning only, it has a broader implication in political sense

Resolution urges government to take necessary diplomatic initiatives to vacate Indian Army from Nepali territory as directed by all party meeting following the publication of new map by India including Nepali territory Kutiyangdi and Limpiyadhura in its territory.

