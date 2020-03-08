Nepal becomes fourth lagrest contributer to the UN Peacekeeping Mission

Kathmandu, 8 March : Nepal has emerged as the fourth largest Troops and Police Contributing Country in terms of the number of peacekeeping forces sent to serve in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations around the world. According to a press statement issued the Nepal Army, Nepal has been able climb to the fourth position since January 1, 2020 with an increased participation of Nepali peacekeepers in various 12 UN peacekeeping missions around the world. Until then, Nepal was the fifth largest troops contributing nation to the UN peacekeeping missions.

People’s News Monitoring Service