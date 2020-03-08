‘PM Oli’s health improving satisfactorily’

Kathmandu, 8 March : Health of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who underwent a kidney transplant at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital four days ago, is improving as satisfactorily, according to doctors attending him. PM Oli has started taking plain food and walking and is constantly receiving physiotherapy. Reports of his vital and laboratory tests are also normal. Samiksha Sangraula, who donated her kidney to Oli, is recuperating as well.

People’s News Monitoring Service