  • Sunday 8th March 2020
People's Review

Salt Trading says no scarcity of sugar and salt

  • Published on: March 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 March: Salt Trading Ltd, authorized supplier of sugar and salt, has claimed that it has enough stock of sugar and salt at least for ten months, therefore, there is no need to stock these items by running behind baseless rumours.

    Chief executive officer of the Salt Trading, Urmila Shrestha said it.

    She informed that due to the baseless rumours, consumers are purchasing these commodities to keep on stock.

    Since the rumour of coronavirus outbreak, consumers have started to keep essential goods in stock, from which, black marketing has been flourished.

    There has been seen artificial scarcity of cooking gas although the concerned authorities have said that there is no scarcity of it.

    By taking benefit of the coronavirus outbreak, businessmen, with the intention of taking more profit, have created artificial shortage of essential comedies in the market.

    Salt Trading is supplying salt, sugar, rice, cooking gas like essential goods.

