Two RPPs to go for merger

  • Published on: March 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 March: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (United) have decided to go for unification.

    RPP Chairman Kamal Thapa and RPP (United) Chairmen Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani on Saturday inked a 10-point pact for unification.

    As per the agreement, the three chairmen will lead the party collectively until unification national convention of the party within one and a half years.

    They have recognized RPP’s party flag as the flag of the unified party. Regarding the election symbol of the party, the unified party will decide within six months.

    Formal announcement of unification is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 11 March.

