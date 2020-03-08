  • Sunday 8th March 2020
Vice President deeply saddened by loss of lives in China

  Published on: March 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 March  : Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members in China, who lost their lives due to deadly COVID-19 outbreak stating that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in China. In a message to his Chinese counterpart Wang Qishan , the Vice President said, “We highly appreciate the Government of China for the effective measures taken for containing COVID-19. We are happy to note that these measures have substantially contributed to check the spread of the disease in China.”We expressed our solidarity with the government and people of China in fighting against coronavirus and we hope that the government of China will achieve success in controlling this outbreak soon, reads the message.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

