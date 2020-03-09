Fate of MCC uncertain !

Kathmandu, 9 March : With the deadline to implement the $500 million US grant under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) getting closer and the parliament yet to start deliberations on the grant. According to the Millennium Challenge Account Nepal (MCA-Nepal) – the entity established by the government to implement the MCC compact programs should come into force from June 30. Parliamentary endorsement of the compact agreement is one of the six preconditions set by the MCC for providing the highest-ever amount of US grant to Nepal. Ruling Nepal Communist Party leaders say that the fate of MCC is unpredictable and the parliament is not expected to endorse it anytime soon.

People’s News Monitoring Service