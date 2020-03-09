  • Monday 9th March 2020
People's Review

Fate of MCC uncertain !

  • Published on: March 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 March : With the deadline to implement the $500 million US grant under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) getting closer and the parliament yet to start deliberations on the grant. According to the Millennium Challenge Account Nepal (MCA-Nepal) – the entity established by the government to implement the MCC compact programs  should come into force  from June 30. Parliamentary endorsement of the compact agreement is one of the six preconditions set by the MCC for providing the highest-ever amount of US grant to Nepal. Ruling Nepal Communist Party leaders say that the fate of MCC is unpredictable and the parliament is not expected to endorse it anytime soon.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Journalist Sah’s murder accused arrested
    Journalist Sah’s murder accused arrested
    Fate of MCC uncertain !
    Fate of MCC uncertain !
    Plan to construct flyover in Ring Road
    Plan to construct flyover in Ring Road
    Nepali in Australia detected with coronavirus
    Nepali in Australia detected with coronavirus
    Home secretary, IGP in dispute
    Home secretary, IGP in dispute
    FNCCI AGM to be rescheduled
    FNCCI AGM to be rescheduled
    Salt Trading says no scarcity of sugar and salt
    Salt Trading says no scarcity of sugar and salt
    Nepal becomes fourth lagrest contributer to the UN Peacekeeping Mission
    Nepal becomes fourth lagrest contributer to the UN Peacekeeping Mission
    Vice President deeply saddened by loss of lives in China
    Vice President deeply saddened by loss of lives in China
    ‘PM Oli’s health improving satisfactorily’
    ‘PM Oli’s health improving satisfactorily’

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology