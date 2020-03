Kathmandu, 9 March : The Annual general Meeting (AGM)of the Federation of Nepali Chamber of Commerce and Industries scheduled for April 10 and 11 is being rescheduled owing to COVID-19 threat. A decision to this effective will be taken at a standing committee slated for coming Friday. The FNCCI is deferring its AGM in line with the appeal of government not to hold mass public events to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

People’s News Monitoring Service