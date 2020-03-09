Foreigners travelling Nepal should produce coronavirus negative certificate

Kathmandu, 9 March: Foreigners visiting Nepal should compulsorily produce coronavirus negative certificate at the airport immigration desk and immigration desk in border pass.

Citizens from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan have to produce such a certificate at the immigration desk at the airport.

Foreigners arrived Kathmandu via transit in these countries are also needed to produce such a certificate.

Such a regulation will be effective from Tuesday, 10 March. The Home Ministry has already informed about the new regulation to the foreign diplomatic missions in Kathmandu.

Immigration Department’s director general Ishworraj Poudel informed that those who fail to produce such a certificate will be rejected to enter Nepal.

For the time being, citizens from these countries are not allowed to use the land route to enter Nepal.

The Home Ministry, through the Consular Service, has already circulated such a regulation to all the Nepali missions abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service