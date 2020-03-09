Home secretary, IGP in dispute

Kathmandu, 9 March: On the issue of reducing the number of DIGs, Home Secretary Maheswar Neupane and IGP Thakurprasad Gyawali have come down to verbal dispute, reports Kantipur daily.

When Home Secretary proposed for reducing the number of DIGs, IGP objected it.

Both came to verbal war when the IGP questioned that how the plan of cut down the number of DIGs from the Nepal Police was developed without any scientific study!

The government has planned to cut down the post of 10 DIGs.

People’s News Monitoring Service