Home secretary, IGP in dispute

  • Published on: March 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 March: On the issue of reducing the number of DIGs, Home Secretary Maheswar Neupane and IGP Thakurprasad Gyawali have come down to verbal dispute, reports Kantipur daily.

    When Home Secretary proposed for reducing the number of DIGs, IGP objected it.

    Both came to verbal war when the IGP questioned that how the plan of cut down the number of DIGs from the Nepal Police was developed without any scientific study!

    The government has planned to cut down the post of 10 DIGs.

    Journalist Sah's murder accused arrested
    Fate of MCC uncertain !
    Plan to construct flyover in Ring Road
    Nepali in Australia detected with coronavirus
    Home secretary, IGP in dispute
    FNCCI AGM to be rescheduled
    Salt Trading says no scarcity of sugar and salt
    Nepal becomes fourth lagrest contributer to the UN Peacekeeping Mission
    Vice President deeply saddened by loss of lives in China
    'PM Oli's health improving satisfactorily'
