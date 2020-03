Kathmandu, 9 March : Police have arrested and made public a man accused in the murder of journalist Birendra Sah, who was abducted and killed 12 years ago. The accused, Narendra Phaujdar aka Kundan Phaujdar, was arrested from his home at Gadhal area in Baragadhi rural municipality-6 , according to the District Police Office Bara.Police had fired shots in the air to arrest him after the locals stood in the way.

