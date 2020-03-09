  • Monday 9th March 2020
NCC hands over aid materials to combat coronavirus

  Published on: March 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 March : Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) has formed a facilitation committee coordinated by its vice-chair Deepak Kumar Malhotra in order to allay potential risks resulting from COVID-19. Among others in the committee are Mrigendra Mohar Shrestha, Nawaraj Dhakal, Deepak Shrestha, Deepak Kunwar, Devendra Bhakta Shrestha, Surendra Sharada, Sanjaya Agrawal, Tribhuvandhar Tuladhar, Raju Shrestha, Arjun Sharma, Jyoti Prakash Pandey and Ananda Kumar Agrawal. The NCC has handed over aid materials including thermometer gun, surgical masks, Prime Kit Premium Set, spirit and full gown to support governments’ efforts for mitigating potential corona risks. NCC handed the assistance materials to the Tribhuvan Airport Aviation Office, International and Domestic Terminal and Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Prevention Hospital Teku.

