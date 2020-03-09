  • Monday 9th March 2020
People's Review

Nepali in Australia detected with coronavirus

  Published on: March 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 March : A Nepali student in his early 20s from eastern part of Nepal, who traveled to Australia via Singapore on 26 February has tested positive for coronavirus. It is not clear whether he contracted the deadly virus in Singapore or in Sydney as he had more than 20 hours of transit in Singapore and a couple of hours in Sydney. His health condition is reported to be in stable condition and embassy of Nepal in Canberra is in close contact with him. His identity has not been revealed yet.

