  • Monday 9th March 2020
People's Review

No on-arrival visa to French, German and Spanish nationals

  • Published on: March 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 March : As the spread of COVID-19 increases globally, the government on Monday has decided not to issue on-arrival visas for citizens of  France, Germany and Spain in addition to the citizens from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, and Italy. The suspension will be effective from  tomorrow  till the date of further notice, according  to the Department of Immigration.

    Those applicants and also the nationals transiting from these countries bound to arrive Nepal are required to submit a recently issued health certificate s that proves them that they are not infected by  deadly virus.

