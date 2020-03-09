No on-arrival visa to French, German and Spanish nationals

Kathmandu, 9 March : As the spread of COVID-19 increases globally, the government on Monday has decided not to issue on-arrival visas for citizens of France, Germany and Spain in addition to the citizens from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, and Italy. The suspension will be effective from tomorrow till the date of further notice, according to the Department of Immigration.

Those applicants and also the nationals transiting from these countries bound to arrive Nepal are required to submit a recently issued health certificate s that proves them that they are not infected by deadly virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service