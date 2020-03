Kathmandu, 9 March: The government is planning to construct flyover in three main crossroads in Koteshwor-Kalanki section of the Ring Road, reports Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

The Chinese government has already widen the road and to avoid traffic jam in main crossroads such as Gwarko, Saatdobato, Ekantakuna and Balkhu, the government has decided to construct flyover, said Director General of the Road Department, Keshab Sharma.

