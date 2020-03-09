  • Monday 9th March 2020
Shekhar Koirala voices against political sharing

  • Published on: March 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 March :  Nepali Congress (NC) leader Dr Shekhar Koirala on has said that wrong practices of political sharing has thrived in his party. Speaking with NC sympathizer journos wing, Nepal Press Union in Lahan yesterday, Koirala said that such ill trends will not benefit the party and announced his stance against the idea of political sharing and politics of groupism.

    The NC is moving ahead with wrong trends and the youth should come to the party’s leadership, Dr Koirala said while expressing his reservation to the leadership of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba. He announced that the most popular leader from the Koirala family would file candidacy for the post of NC President in the party’s upcoming general convention.

