  • Monday 9th March 2020
People's Review

The festival of colours being celebrated with less fanfare

  • Published on: March 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu 9 March :  Owing to fear of COVID-19 spread, Fagu Poornima or the festival of colours, is being celebrated with less fanfare in hilly areas, including the capital city, today, while tomorrow in the Terai region. The Fagu Poornima celebration begins with a Holika dahan or making a bonfire commemorating the death of Holika on the eve of Holi, the symbol of triumph of good over evil. People in Basantapur, Kathmandu are enjoy smearing one another with different colours including abir or red vermilion powder. Thanks to COVID-19 girls are freely waking in the streets without being hit by water-filled ballons or Lola.

    Among various cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal, the Fagu Poornima carries its own specialty and significance. People from old to young age enjoy the festival with enthusiasm.One of the widely observed festivals of the country, Fagu Poornima begins on the eighth day of the new moon and ends with burning of the ‘Chir’, which was installed earlier, on the full moon day later today.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    The festival of colours being celebrated with less fanfare
    The festival of colours being celebrated with less fanfare
    Shekhar Koirala voices against political sharing
    Shekhar Koirala voices against political sharing
    Foreigners travelling Nepal should produce coronavirus negative certificate
    Foreigners travelling Nepal should produce coronavirus negative certificate
    NCC hands over aid materials to combat coronavirus
    NCC hands over aid materials to combat coronavirus
    US Election Watch: Democratic Primaries: Joe Biden Strides Ahead
    US Election Watch: Democratic Primaries: Joe Biden Strides Ahead
    Journalist Sah’s murder accused arrested
    Journalist Sah’s murder accused arrested
    Fate of MCC uncertain !
    Fate of MCC uncertain !
    Plan to construct flyover in Ring Road
    Plan to construct flyover in Ring Road
    Nepali in Australia detected with coronavirus
    Nepali in Australia detected with coronavirus
    Home secretary, IGP in dispute
    Home secretary, IGP in dispute

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology