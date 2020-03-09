The festival of colours being celebrated with less fanfare

Kathmandu 9 March : Owing to fear of COVID-19 spread, Fagu Poornima or the festival of colours, is being celebrated with less fanfare in hilly areas, including the capital city, today, while tomorrow in the Terai region. The Fagu Poornima celebration begins with a Holika dahan or making a bonfire commemorating the death of Holika on the eve of Holi, the symbol of triumph of good over evil. People in Basantapur, Kathmandu are enjoy smearing one another with different colours including abir or red vermilion powder. Thanks to COVID-19 girls are freely waking in the streets without being hit by water-filled ballons or Lola.

Among various cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal, the Fagu Poornima carries its own specialty and significance. People from old to young age enjoy the festival with enthusiasm.One of the widely observed festivals of the country, Fagu Poornima begins on the eighth day of the new moon and ends with burning of the ‘Chir’, which was installed earlier, on the full moon day later today.

People’s News Monitoring Service