Air travel drops by 50 percent

Kathmandu, 10 March : The number of passengers for international flights from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the country’s sole international airport, has dropped by around 50 per cent after the COVID-19 creates a global health threat.

Despite a fall in the number of international passengers, the available flight schedule is encouraging or around 80 percent, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).Only 20 percent flights have been cut due to a fear of COVID-19.

People’s News Monitoring Service