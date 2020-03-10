  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
People's Review

CIAA detains doctor for 25 days

  • Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 March: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is reported to have detained Dr Durga Surkhali in connection with his signature in a medical report relating to rape case last year in Humla as he headed the Humla District Hospital. Surkhali  currently posted in Provincial Hospital Butwal, was detained for 25 days in course of discharging his medico-legal duty. According to Media reports, the victim of rape who had visited Humla District Hospital after 35 days of the incident and Surkhali and his team had thoroughly examined her and given medical report but parents took her to Nepalgunj and prepared another report. On the basis of new report, the medico was detained for interrogation and has been suspended despite the Medical Council and CIAA investigation team found the latter report was false.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Himalaya Airlines suspends flights to Doha
    Himalaya Airlines suspends flights to Doha
    Victims of amrmed conflict refuse to cooperate with TRC
    Victims of amrmed conflict refuse to cooperate with TRC
    Dharahara reconstruction gains momentum
    Dharahara reconstruction gains momentum
    CIAA detains doctor for 25 days
    CIAA detains doctor for 25 days
    COVID-19 safety measures : Qatar bans Nepali workers
    COVID-19 safety measures : Qatar bans Nepali workers
    Nepal Police- Three Star vying in semi-final
    Nepal Police- Three Star vying in semi-final
    Minor arrested with Rs 1.2 million
    Minor arrested with Rs 1.2 million
    Journalist Gurung receives financial aid
    Journalist Gurung receives financial aid
    NCP meeting disrupted due to dispute among leaderships
    NCP meeting disrupted due to dispute among leaderships
    No on-arrival visa to French, German and Spanish nationals
    No on-arrival visa to French, German and Spanish nationals

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology