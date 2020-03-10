CIAA detains doctor for 25 days

Kathmandu, 10 March: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is reported to have detained Dr Durga Surkhali in connection with his signature in a medical report relating to rape case last year in Humla as he headed the Humla District Hospital. Surkhali currently posted in Provincial Hospital Butwal, was detained for 25 days in course of discharging his medico-legal duty. According to Media reports, the victim of rape who had visited Humla District Hospital after 35 days of the incident and Surkhali and his team had thoroughly examined her and given medical report but parents took her to Nepalgunj and prepared another report. On the basis of new report, the medico was detained for interrogation and has been suspended despite the Medical Council and CIAA investigation team found the latter report was false.

People’s News Monitoring Service