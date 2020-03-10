COVID-19 safety measures : Qatar bans Nepali workers

Kathmandu, 10 March :The government of Qatar has imposed a temporary ban on arrivals of Nepali nationals and citizens of 13 other nations in a precautionary move against COVID -19. According to media reports, some 40 thousand workers with valid work permits are now unable to fly to Qatar augmenting the risk of being blacklisted by the companies if they fail to report to their respective duty on time.

Meanwhile,Embassy of Nepal in Doha has appealed to all Nepalis working in Qatar to adopt precaution against COVID-19. The embassy’s statement comes after 15 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Qatar—a top destination for Nepali migrant workers.Issuing a notice, the embassy has asked Nepalis to avoid meetings except for emergency situations and also avoid in person meetings, while asking to establish contacts only through telephone or email by conserving the precautions and sensitivity adopted by the Government of Qatar.

People’s News Monitoring Service