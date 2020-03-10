  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
Dharahara reconstruction gains momentum

  Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 March : The reconstruction of historical Dharahara that was devastated by the 2015 Gorkha earthquake is gaining momentum in a way to complete it by mid-September 2020. According to National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), almost 33 percent works have been so far completed with the spending of Rs 850 million.The contract for the reconstruction was awarded to Raman Construction with a deadline to accomplish the task in two years. A budget of Rs 3.48 billion is estimated to be spent for Dharahara reconstruction.Daily 150 workers are being mobilized in the reconstruction of the tower.

