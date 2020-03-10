Himalaya Airlines suspends flights to Doha

Kathmandu, 10 March : The Himalaya Airlines has said it has suspended flights to Doha, the capital of Qatar, until further notice.The Airlines, in line with the Qatari government’s move to restrict the entry of citizens of Nepal among 14 countries which are at a high risk of coronavirus spread decided to suspend the flights for the time being. The Airlines has also stated that the customers who have already procured tickets can get a refund or postpone the flights at no cost.

People’s News Monitoring Service