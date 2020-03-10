  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
Himalaya Airlines suspends flights to Doha

  Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 March : The Himalaya Airlines has said it has suspended flights to Doha, the capital of Qatar, until further notice.The Airlines, in line with the Qatari government’s move to restrict the entry of citizens of Nepal among 14 countries which are at a high risk of coronavirus spread decided to suspend the flights for the time being. The Airlines has also stated that  the customers who have already procured tickets  can get a refund or postpone the flights at no cost.

