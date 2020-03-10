Journalist Gurung receives financial aid

Kathmandu, 10 March : Pokhara-based journalist Raj Bahadur Gurung, who is recuperating after his renal transplant, has received financial assistance from his well-wishers living in the United Kingdom.The amount collected by Nepalis living in the UK was handed over to Gurung at his residence in Pokhara Metropolitan City-16 on yesterday.Chair of Photo Journalists Association Milan Gurung handed over a bank cheque of Rs 356,000 that was collected at the initiative of social worker and campaigner Antim Gurung.

People’s News Monitoring Service