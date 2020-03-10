  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
People's Review

Journalist Gurung receives financial aid

  • Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 March : Pokhara-based journalist Raj Bahadur Gurung, who is recuperating after his renal transplant, has received financial assistance from his well-wishers living in the United Kingdom.The amount collected by Nepalis living in the UK was handed over to Gurung at his residence in Pokhara Metropolitan City-16 on yesterday.Chair of Photo Journalists Association Milan Gurung handed over a bank cheque of Rs 356,000 that was collected at the initiative of social worker and campaigner Antim Gurung.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    COVID-19 safety measures : Qatar bans Nepali workers
    COVID-19 safety measures : Qatar bans Nepali workers
    Nepal Police- Three Star vying in semi-final
    Nepal Police- Three Star vying in semi-final
    Minor arrested with Rs 1.2 million
    Minor arrested with Rs 1.2 million
    Journalist Gurung receives financial aid
    Journalist Gurung receives financial aid
    NCP meeting disrupted due to dispute among leaderships
    NCP meeting disrupted due to dispute among leaderships
    No on-arrival visa to French, German and Spanish nationals
    No on-arrival visa to French, German and Spanish nationals
    The festival of colours being celebrated with less fanfare
    The festival of colours being celebrated with less fanfare
    Shekhar Koirala voices against political sharing
    Shekhar Koirala voices against political sharing
    Foreigners travelling Nepal should produce coronavirus negative certificate
    Foreigners travelling Nepal should produce coronavirus negative certificate
    NCC hands over aid materials to combat coronavirus
    NCC hands over aid materials to combat coronavirus

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology