Minor arrested with Rs 1.2 million

Kathmandu,10 March : A minor has been arrested with Rs 120,000 million from the house of lawyer Nanda Bahadur Bhandari at Birendranagar municipality-6. According to the District Police Office, the child was arrested on the basis of complaint filed against him by Bhandari. Police have not revealed the name of the child. It has been revealed that others were also involved in the incident and search for them is underway.

People’s News Monitoring Service