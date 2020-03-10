  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
Minor arrested with Rs 1.2 million

  • Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu,10 March : A minor has been arrested with Rs 120,000 million  from the house of lawyer Nanda Bahadur Bhandari at Birendranagar municipality-6. According to the District Police Office, the child was arrested on the basis of complaint filed against him by Bhandari. Police have not revealed the name of the child. It has been revealed that others were also involved in the incident and search for them is underway.

