  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
NCP meeting disrupted due to dispute among leaderships

  • Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 March: NCP’s party meeting has been disrupted along with party chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted at the TU Teaching Hospital.

    The secretariat meeting has not been taken place since Oli has been admitted to the hospital.

    Along with party’s recommendation to nominate Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly, dispute was witnessed among the leaderships.

    The last central committee meeting concluded on 3 February had given directives to the party secretariat to complete remaining works related to unification of the two parties within 15 days. Even after one moth of the central committee meeting, nothing is in progress, reports Ratopati online.

