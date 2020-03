Kathmandu, 10 March: Three-star club (TSC), defeating Gangtok city football club of India by 3-0, has reached the semi-final of the 18th Aaha Rara gold cup football tournament. The TSC will face Nepal Police Club at Pokhara stadium tomorrow for the trophy. Nepal Army Club and Sankata Club are in the ground today for the final quarter-final competition.

People’s News Monitoring Service