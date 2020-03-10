PM Oli may get discharge in two or three days

Kathmandu, 10 March: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is recovering his health very fast, although, he is not out of infection threat and thus the medical team attending him have decided to keep him further two or three days at ICU in Teaching Hospital.

“We will not discharge the PM unless we will be confirmed about his health condition”, said PM’s private doctor Prof Dr Dibya Shaha.

Addressing the media persons at a regular press briefing today, she further said that within two or three days, he may get discharge.

PM Oli can get discharge now but he needs to stay aloof from the crowd and avoid possible infection, she informed.

She said that within six months, PM Oli can return to work as a normal man.

People’s News Monitoring Service