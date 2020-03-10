  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
Victims of amrmed conflict refuse to cooperate with TRC

  • Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 March : As the two newly-formed transitional justice commissions begin their work, victims of the decade-long Maoist’s amrmed insurgency have said they will not cooperate with the commissions unless the Transitional Justice Act is amended. conflict victims say they will continue their non-cooperation unless the act is amended. They have so far not entertained the commissions’ invite for discussion on the  conflict -era issues.

    The Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons had received a full shape after their new chairpersons and members took oath of office and secrecy on January 23 and started soliciting suggestions and  inputs for the early resolution of the long-pending cases.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

