  • Tuesday 10th March 2020
People's Review

Wife pours acid on sleeping hubby’s face

  • Published on: March 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 March : Wife of Ram Raja Thapa, 24, of Nuwakot currently living on rent in Old Guheshwori of Tarakeshwore municipality -4 has poured acid on his face while he was asleep. According to police, acid was poured on his face and hand while he was sleeping with all the windows and door closed. They  have taken the wife under control for interrogation and further investigation. Thapa is undergoing treatment at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Wife pours acid on sleeping hubby’s face
    Wife pours acid on sleeping hubby’s face
    Air travel drops by 50 percent
    Air travel drops by 50 percent
    Radheshyam Adhikari becomes NC parliamentarian party leader in National Assembly
    Radheshyam Adhikari becomes NC parliamentarian party leader in National Assembly
    Nepal Airlines suspends flights to Doha
    Nepal Airlines suspends flights to Doha
    PM Oli may get discharge in two or three days
    PM Oli may get discharge in two or three days
    Himalaya Airlines suspends flights to Doha
    Himalaya Airlines suspends flights to Doha
    Victims of amrmed conflict refuse to cooperate with TRC
    Victims of amrmed conflict refuse to cooperate with TRC
    Dharahara reconstruction gains momentum
    Dharahara reconstruction gains momentum
    CIAA detains doctor for 25 days
    CIAA detains doctor for 25 days
    COVID-19 safety measures : Qatar bans Nepali workers
    COVID-19 safety measures : Qatar bans Nepali workers

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology