Wife pours acid on sleeping hubby’s face

Kathmandu, 10 March : Wife of Ram Raja Thapa, 24, of Nuwakot currently living on rent in Old Guheshwori of Tarakeshwore municipality -4 has poured acid on his face while he was asleep. According to police, acid was poured on his face and hand while he was sleeping with all the windows and door closed. They have taken the wife under control for interrogation and further investigation. Thapa is undergoing treatment at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

