  • Wednesday 11th March 2020
People's Review

Case filed against alleged gold smugglers

  • Published on: March 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 March : A case has been filed against seven people charged of smuggling gold into the district. The Department of Revenue Investigation filed the case at the District Court in Chainpur, Khandbari of Sankhuwashava district claiming returns worth more than 300 million rupees.Police had arrested Topchen Bhote,26, in mid-October, 2019 along with five kilogrammes of the yellow metal, smuggled from across the Kimathangka border with China. Based on the statement by Bhote, police had arrested Chyang Rinjin and Garka Bhot of Khandbari-1. Four others involved in the illegal act are at large.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

