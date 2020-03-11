  • Wednesday 11th March 2020
People's Review

China to assist Nepal if witnessed COVID-19 outbreak

  Published on: March 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 March: If Nepal faces COVID-19 outbreak, China is ready to assist Nepal to fight against the disease.

    Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi called on Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai on Tuesday and held discussion on Nepal’s preparation to control COVID-19 disease.

    During the meeting, the ambassador said that China is ready to support Nepal with all kind of technologies, medicines and information.

    Accordingly, the ambassador appreciated Nepal’s precaution to avoid COVID-19, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

