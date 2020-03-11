China to assist Nepal to contain coronavirus

Kathmandu, 11 March : Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, has held parleys with Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, and learnt about Nepal’s preparedness to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The duo discussed about the coronavirus getting ubiquitous and Nepal’s preparedness to control its entry. The Chinese Ambassador shared Chinese experience in controlling the epidemic, stating that among 80,900 infected ones, 59,000 had returned home after recovery. China will provide full assistance from technology to medicine and information to Nepal in case of need, according to Ministry for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. The Chinese envoy also lauded Nepal’s precaution and preparedness to control the coronavirus.

People’s News Monitoring Service