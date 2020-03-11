Foreigners should produce coronavirus negative certificate before entering Nepal

By Our Reporter

All the foreign nationals arriving in Nepal should compulsorily produce certificates at the airport and entry points showing that they have not infected with coronavirus.

Citizens from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan have to produce such a certificate at the immigration desk at the airport.

Foreigners arrived Kathmandu via transit in these countries are also needed to produce such a certificate.

Such a regulation came into effect from Tuesday, March 10. The Home Ministry had already informed about the new regulation to the foreign diplomatic missions in Kathmandu.

Immigration Department’s director general Ishworraj Poudel informed that those who fail to produce such a certificate will not be allowed to enter Nepal.

For the time being, citizens from these countries are not allowed to use the land route to enter Nepal.

The Home Ministry said it had already circulated such a regulation to all the Nepali missions abroad.