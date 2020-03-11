Global IME Bank organizes financial literacy workshop

By Our Reporter

Global IME Bank, under its corporate social responsibility programme, has organised financial literacy workshop at the Birendra Bidhyamandir Campus in Tikapur, Kailali district.

The workshop was participated by above 100 campus teachers and students. At the workshop, instruction related to banking system and functioning of banking was shared by the banking experts. Information on saving deposit, loan investment, utilization of loans, modern banking, digital banking, mobile banking was provided to the participants.