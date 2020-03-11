  • Wednesday 11th March 2020
People's Review

Govt urges not to panic but to take precautionary measures

  Published on: March 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 March : The government has reiterated that there is no situation to be panicked over availability of daily essentials including food. People are thereby urged not to go after rumours. It has clarified that  there won’t be shortage of daily essential goods. and there is no case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nepal yet. Finance Minister Youbarj Khatiwada, who is also entrusted with the responsibility of Nepal government’s spokesperson, has   reiterated that there is currently stock of food items and other essentials sufficient for at least six months. “I strongly discourage people against buying things for a month at once and hoarding unnecessarily as it creates artificial shortage,”  He warned of severe punishment as it was tantamount to a social crime. The government has urged all citizens to take precaution against COVID-19 and avoid mass meetings and gatherings.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

