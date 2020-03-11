Irregularities in procurement of police wears

By Our Reporter

The dresses and shoes bought for the Nepal Police are found to be different from the agreed samples. Jackets, woolen pants, sweaters, T shirts, shoes and sacks were bought going against the samples shown during the time of contract sign.

However, the store of the Nepal police accepted the goods without any hesitation though they were not according to samples.

Jerseys, boots, bags, woolen shirts, cotton pants, track-suits, barrack caps, jackets and top-boots submitted by the contractors do not match their samples.

According to contract agreements, all the goods should have been submitted within mid-March.

According to the Police Headquarters, all the goods like clothes have started arriving in the headquarters. Of them 24,000 pairs of top boots have already been stored while the DSAM boots bare also arriving.

During tender, the samples are verified, the contract is granted when the contractors agreed to purchase goods as per the samples. But when the police accepted goods which did not match the samples, irregularities are suspected in the procurement processes.