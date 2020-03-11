  • Wednesday 11th March 2020
People's Review

Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities

  • Published on: March 11, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    Japanese ambassador Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for water and sanitation facilities construction and hygiene education intervention project for primary and secondary schools in Bardiya District, with Koizumi Satoshi, executive director, Good Neighbors Japan.
    The Project is funded by the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 442,369.
    This project aims to provide wash facilities and hygiene education which promote proper hygiene practice to 15 primary and secondary schools in Bardiya district. The main activities f this project is to construct and repair of drinking water supply facilities, construct gender-friendly toilets, establish and strengthen a school wash management committee, and provide menstrual hygiene management education. Combining all these activities, this project improves access to safe wash and gender equality in education.
    Ambassador Saigo has remarked that Good Neighbors Japan in a close partnership with local NGOs namely Good Neighbors Nepal and Sonaha Bikash Samaj, together with School Management Committee, PTA and the local government, the project will improve hygiene education and gender equality in education in Bardiya district.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Medicine entrepreneurs suggested VAT discount for masks
    Medicine entrepreneurs suggested VAT discount for masks
    Solo exhibition of Russian artist in Kathmandu
    Solo exhibition of Russian artist in Kathmandu
    Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities
    Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities
    Irregularities in procurement of police wears
    Irregularities in procurement of police wears
    NAFA vice chancellor bereaved of wife
    NAFA vice chancellor bereaved of wife
    Foreigners should produce coronavirus negative certificate before entering Nepal
    Foreigners should produce coronavirus negative certificate before entering Nepal
    Merchant of crisis
    Merchant of crisis
    Coronavirus crisis changing lifestyle
    Coronavirus crisis changing lifestyle
    Indian democracy stands exposed after Delhi’s planned violence
    Indian democracy stands exposed after Delhi’s planned violence
    Better late than never
    Better late than never

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology