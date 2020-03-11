Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities

By Our Reporter

Japanese ambassador Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for water and sanitation facilities construction and hygiene education intervention project for primary and secondary schools in Bardiya District, with Koizumi Satoshi, executive director, Good Neighbors Japan.

The Project is funded by the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 442,369.

This project aims to provide wash facilities and hygiene education which promote proper hygiene practice to 15 primary and secondary schools in Bardiya district. The main activities f this project is to construct and repair of drinking water supply facilities, construct gender-friendly toilets, establish and strengthen a school wash management committee, and provide menstrual hygiene management education. Combining all these activities, this project improves access to safe wash and gender equality in education.

Ambassador Saigo has remarked that Good Neighbors Japan in a close partnership with local NGOs namely Good Neighbors Nepal and Sonaha Bikash Samaj, together with School Management Committee, PTA and the local government, the project will improve hygiene education and gender equality in education in Bardiya district.