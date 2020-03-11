Kumari Bank pays insurance claim

By Our Reporter

Kumari Bank Ltd, as per its commitment, has paid insurance amount to different clients who claim for it.

Till the date, 61 Bank clients have already received the insurance amount who had saving deposit under the Family Security Saving Scheme that the Bank had introduced.

Until now, saving depositors have claimed amount worth 1 million 355 thousand rupees. Most of the claims are related to health treatment.

The Bank has launched the scheme in collaboration with AJOD Insurance Co Ltd.

Under the Family Security Saving Account Scheme, account holder couple and two kids below 21 years are benefited with insurance for medical treatment, accident insurance, physical incapability along with 18 different serious diseases.